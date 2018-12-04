Govt officials to be punished for unimplemented e-services

Bodies assigned to speed up Jaber Hospital’s management

KUWAIT: Minister of Commerce and Industry Khaled Al-Roudhan briefed the cabinet during its weekly meeting on Monday about the level of e-services in the public sector, and the government sought to address shortcomings either through solving hurdles or punishing officials failing to meet expectations.

In the meantime, the cabinet assigned Public Investment Authority and Ministries of Health and Finance to speed up process for appointing a management of Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah’s Hopsital by September 2019. State departments should complete financial and technical measures to select “a strategic partner and international operator” to manage the hospital, a statement by the cabinet said.

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah attended and patronized last on Wednesday the opening of Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Hospital. The main building of the hospital consists of five towering 10-stories structures built on a 220,000 square meters area. The hospital bed capacity reached around 1,168 with 36 operation rooms, a medical center, a helipad, and a parking lot accommodating some 5,000 vehicles. The cabinet, meanwhile, welcomed a 1.5 million Kuwaiti Dinars donation by Hind Abdullah Al-Shalfan to establish a hospital to be named after Amnah Abdullah Al-Shalfan.

Deep sorrow

His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Mubarak Hamad Al-Sabah, who chaired the meeting, expressed deep sorrow and sympathy over the demise of 41st US President George Bush. His Highness Sheikh Jaber recalled Bush’s principled and historic stands, including his swift rejection to the Iraqi occupation of Kuwait in 1990, noting on the decisive and critical decisions taken by the US administration under Bush leadership, in addition to his role in forming an international coalition and through a UN mandate to liberate Kuwait. His Highness Sheikh Jaber expressed his utmost sorrow and condolences to the American people on Bush’s demise, on behalf of Kuwait and its people.

On another topic, His Highness the Premier congratulated UAE on its 47th national day and expressed best wishes to UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, Vice President, Prime Minister and Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammad bin Rashed Al-Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, and to all members of UAE Higher council and to the Emirate people. His Highness Sheikh Jaber expressed best wishes and prosperity to UAE leadership and people. On another front, His Highness Sheikh Jaber congratulated Mexico on the swearing-in of new President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, wishing him success on his new post, and more enhance bilateral relations between the two countries. – KUNA