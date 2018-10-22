Govt meets MPs to ‘talk them out’ of signing motion against Prime Minister

Premier’s ‘antagonists’ determined to carry on with the no-cooperation motion

KUWAIT: A number of lawmakers are scheduled to hold a decisive meeting with government officials by the beginning of next week to agree on the final results expected after grilling His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah in the new parliamentary term’s inaugural session due to be held next week, said informed parliamentary sources, noting that another grilling filed by MP Riyadh Al-Adasani against Minister Adel Al-Kharafi will also be discussed in the same session.

The sources added that the meeting mainly aims at talking lawmakers out of signing a no-cooperation motion they intend to file after grilling His Highness the Prime Minister, which has never been done before. The sources said that some MPs they described as His Highness the Prime Minister’s antagonists who are after deposing him are determined to carry on with the no-cooperation motion, such as Shuaib Al-Muwaizri, Mohammed Al-Mutair, Riyadh Al-Adasani, Abdulwahab Al-Babtain and Abdulkareem Al-Kandari, adding that they will not attend the meeting.

The sources also noted that this group of MPs is after returning the citizenship withdrawn from some citizens and passing a general amnesty to relieve MPs Waleed Al-Tabtabaei and Jamaan Al-Harbash, who have been indicted for storming the parliament. Moreover, the sources said the government has informed lawmakers that some of the withdrawn citizenships have been returned but stressed that it was up to the constitutional court to decide about the general amnesty bill. They also noted that the government will attempt to have at least two of the less stubborn lawmakers drop taking part in the no-cooperation motion, which needs to be signed by at least 10 MPs.

In another parliamentary issue, MP Nasser Al-Doussery warned Health Minister Sheikh Dr Basel Al-Sabah of what he described as selectiveness in appointments to leading positions to bring particular people to office.

In other news, Ministry of Education’s assistant undersecretary for private education affairs Abdul Mohsen Al-Huwailah warned any teacher in the private sector found to be using fake degrees will be referred to the public prosecution.

By A Saleh