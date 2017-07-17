Govt looks to ‘uproot’ extremist ideologies

KUWAIT: Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, State Minister for Municipal Affairs Mohammad Al-Jabri yesterday headed a meeting of the higher committee to boost centrism, after which he highlighted the role that the committee plays to strengthen centrism and fight extreme ideologies. “However, we are looking for more innovation in the committee work,” he said.

Al-Jabri called for consolidating efforts of all ministries so that terrorist ideologies can be uprooted in order to maintain security and safety in Kuwait under the leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Awqaf Ministry Undersecretary General of the Higher Committee Farid Emadi said the committee approved the “Tahseen” (enhancement) project which is directed towards schools, universities, government and private institutions in addition to students in military schools and institutions that belong to the interior and defense ministries through intensive workshops.

In addition to Emadi, other officials who attended the meeting include Director General of Investigations Directorate at the Interior Ministry Maj Gen Dr Fahad Al-Dousary, Assistant Undersecretary for Information Planning at the Information Ministry Mohammad Al-Awash, Assistant Undersecretary for Educational Research at the Education Ministry Saud Al-Harby, Assistant Undersecretary for Financial and Administrative Affairs at the Social Affairs Ministry Saad Al-Khraz, Assistant Undersecretary for Allied Services Sector at the State Ministry for Youth Affairs Yousuf Al-Yatama and head of the coordination team with ministries.

By Meshaal Al-Enezi