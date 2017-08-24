Govt keen on implementing Amir’s housing guidelines

KUWAIT: His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah affirmed yesterday that his government is keen on implementing His Highness the Amir’s instructions for tackling housing issues. His Highness the Premier renewed the pledge in this respect during a reception, at Seif Palace, of Minister of State for Housing and Services Affairs Yasser Hassan Abul, accompanied by number of citizens interested in the housing issue.

His Highness Sheikh Jaber Mubarak reaffirmed his government’s keenness on proceeding with measures to implement His Highness Amir’s desire to improve housing services and overcome obstacles facing mega residential projects. Execution of new housing ventures is proceeding, covering services and facilities for the citizens, in a manner that would attain their grand aspirations in this regard, His Highness the Prime Minister stressed.

He lauded success of the Public Authority for Housing Welfare in minimizing red tape and procedures for securing residential units for the Kuwaiti families, also praising the lawmakers who dedicate special concern for this issue. The government is quite aware of the housing issue and its significance concerning the citizens, he said, urging State departments to provide required services and utilities at the new towns, speedily. – KUNA