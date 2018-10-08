Govt determined to crack down on fake degree holders

KUWAIT: The government yesterday commended the education ministry for cracking down on government employees – both citizens and expatriates – whose education certificates are fake. The ministry has been examining university certificates of government employees and referred many of them to the public prosecution after concluding their certificates are fake.

The government, chaired by Acting Premier and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, is determined to take legal action against people with fake certificates and pursue those who facilitated the acquisition of these certificates, Deputy Premier and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Anas Al-Saleh said in a statement after a Cabinet meeting.

By A Saleh and Agencies