Govt assigns departments to bring back home Kuwaitis stranded abroad

KUWAIT: The Kuwaiti government assigned yesterday the Foreign and Finance ministries, and Directorate General for Civil Aviation (DGCA) to help bring back home Kuwaiti citizens, whose flights on Wataniya Airways were cancelled. The cabinet, meeting at Seif Palace under chairmanship of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, assigned the three departments to facilitate the return of citizens, said Anas Al-Saleh, Deputy Premier, Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs and Acting Interior Minister.

Minister of State for Housing and Minister of State for Services, Jenan Bushehri, briefed the cabinet about measures taken to help citizens stranded abroad after their flights on Wataniya Airways were cancelled, as school year was about to start. Kuwait Airways announced on Sunday that it would operate a Charter airplane to bring back the passengers.

Meanwhile, the cabinet expressed gratitude for King Salman of Saudi Arabia and the Saudi government for the successful Hajj season, as well as services provided for the pilgrims which contributed to smooth performance of rituals.

The government, on housing issues, decided to set KD 2,000 ($6,600) as the price for a 400-square-meter lot in South Sabah Al-Ahmad City. The government also assigned the public transport authority, public-private partnership authority and planning and development council to carry out feasibility study over investment of islands linked to Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad causeway.

The cabinet, said Saleh, praised the Saudi security authorities for thwarting a terrorist attack in Bukairiya area, condemned a terrorist explosion in northern Sinai, Egypt, that killed and wounded a number of services. The cabinet also condemned a terrorist attack on headquarters of the electoral commission in Afghanistan, and an attack in Paris which killed two persons and injured others. The government expressed deepest sorrow over passing away of former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan, and paid tribute to his achievements towards international peace and security. – KUNA