Govt-appointed Municipal Council members resign

KUWAIT: Six Municipal Council members resigned from the council yesterday for unknown reasons, said informed sources. The members, who were all appointed by the government, are Ali Al-Moussa, Ahmad Al-Fadhalah, Meshaal Al-Jowaisry, Mohammed Al-Mojel, Osama Al-Otaibi and Mansour Al-Khorainej. They resigned after a meeting with Minister of State for Municipal Affairs Mohammad Al-Jabri. The sources said that some council members have started removing their personal effects from their offices at the Municipal Council’s building as the council’s tenure will conclude within a month. The sources added that temporary committee comprising of members representing various ministries might run the council for over three months.

Alibaba

Minister of Commerce and Industry and Acting Minister of State for Youth Affairs Khaled Al-Roudhan yesterday discussed means of enhancing cooperation with deputy board chairman of China’s Alibaba company Bryan Yang. A joint statement issued yesterday said that the ministry delegation, currently on an official visit to China, met Yang at Hangzhou and briefed the Chinese side on investment opportunities in Kuwait. The statement explained that Alibaba Group is the world’s largest electronic trading company and that Alibaba plans at becoming the first electronics trading company in history to do one billion dollars’ worth of transactions. The Kuwaiti delegation also explained the custom exemptions and other incentives foreign investors get in Kuwait. The total number of active buyers from Alibaba Group, which was established in 1999 and specialize in retail sales in China, is 466 million. The total number of active vendors is over 10 million and the company makes 57 million deliveries on daily basis.

Fine

A local judge yesterday fined a court order notification representative with KD 100 for failing to do his job duties in notifying a defendant of the case filed against him.

By Meshaal Al-Enezi