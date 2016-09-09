Governors congratulate ‘Humanitarian Leader’

KUWAIT: Kuwait state governors yesterday congratulated His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on the second anniversary of his designation by the United Nations as a “Humanitarian Leader” and the State of Kuwait as a “Humanitarian Center. Hawally Governor Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, in a statement, said the international honoring of Sheikh Sabah was a result of his humanitarian services and aid worldwide.

Al-Ahmadi Governor Sheikh Fawaz Al-Sabah noted that His Highness the Amir’s approach to aid nations in need has become much more necessary and urgent in view of spreading violence, sabotage and terrorism. Al-Assima Governor Thabet Al-Muhanna noted that it was unprecedented that nations of the globe came together to name His Highness as the Humanitarian Leader and Kuwait as the Humanitarian Center. The UN, at a grand ceremony held at its headquarters on September 9th, 2014, granted the titles to Sheikh Sabah and Kuwaiti in appreciation for the major humanitarian activities throughout the world.

Landmark in Kuwait history

The UN honoring of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah as a “Humanitarian Leader” has been a landmark in Kuwait’s history – an occasion renewed annually which reflects elevated values and principles, Minister of Information and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Sheikh Salman Sabah Salem Al-Humoud Al-Sabah said yesterday.

His Highness the Amir was honored in a grand ceremony held at the UN headquarters in New York on September 9, 2014. This was an honor to all Kuwaitis and the good people and benefactors in the country’s “blessed land” who felt for the afflicted around the globe and contributed to alleviating their sufferings, the minister said. It was a worthy honoring, that came in recognition from the world’s leading organization of Kuwait’s boundless humanitarian role worldwide, he added.

The honoring was also a high appreciation of the UN of the State of Kuwait and His Highness the Amir who set the brightest model for the elevated values his country and people strongly believe in. Minister Sheikh Salman recalled various examples of Kuwait’s copious humanitarian record, giving hand to the afflicted and the people in need all over the world. He said that Kuwait had hosted the First, Second and Third International Humanitarian Pledging Conference for Syria Donors in 2013, 2014 and 2015. In addition, the country co-chaired the fourth donors conference held in London last February.

The outcome of the four events was billions of dollars to meet the needs of the Syrian refugees in their plight. The minister referred to Kuwait’s support and relief efforts to Gaza, the Sudan, Yemen and Iraq, as well as African and Asian countries. He highlighted the term “humanitarian diplomacy,” a special attribute of Kuwait, which was used by His Highness the Amir, embodying an abundant long history of philanthropic work. Kuwait, under its wise leadership, will carry on with its noble message to alleviate people’s sufferings and pains, and support their humanitarian issues, through official and private institutions, Sheikh Salman concluded. – Agencies