Governor hails participation of KFH in flag hoisting ceremony

KUWAIT: Governor of the Capital Governorate retired Lieutenant General Thabet Al-Muhanna praised Kuwait Finance House KFH’s participation in raising the Kuwaiti flag at Naif Palace marking the beginning of national celebrations. The event was held in presence of a number of officials and senior government figures in addition to a huge number of people including folkloric groups.

KFH’s participation stems from its endeavors to optimally assume the national and social responsibility. KFH spares no efforts in taking part in the national and social events that incarnate its commitments towards representing the key role of the private sector in shouldering the social responsibility.