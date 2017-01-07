Government names members of state’s Supreme Councils

List includes ministers, senior officials

KUWAIT: Following the Cabinet’s formation that succeeded last November’s parliament elections, the government formed its supreme councils which oversee the process of discussing and approving regulations that govern its work in various fields, including petroleum, development and privatization. The following is the list of supreme councils and their respective members – who consist of cabinet ministers and other senior state officials – as published in last week’s edition of the state’s official gazette ‘Kuwait Al-Youm’:

* The Supreme Petroleum Council:

1- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah (Chairman).

2- First Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Al-Khaled Al-Sabah.

3- Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Anas Al-Saleh.

4- Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Sheikh Mohammad Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah.

5- Minister of State for Economic Affairs Dr Hind Al-Sabeeh.

6- Minister of Oil, Minister of Electricity and Water Essam Al-Marzouq.

7- Governor of the Central Bank of Kuwait Dr Mohammad Al-Hahsehl

* The Supreme Council for Planning and Development:

1- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah (Chairman).

2- Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Anas Al-Saleh.

3- Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Sheikh Mohammad Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah.

4- Minister of State for Youth Affairs Sheikh Salman Al-Humoud Al-Sabah.

5- Minister of Social Affairs and Labor and Minister of State for Economic Affairs Dr Hind Al-Sabeeh.

6- Minister of Commerce and Industry Khaled Al-Roudhan.

7- Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education Dr Mohammad Al-Fares.

* The Civil Service Council:

1- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah (Chairman).

2- Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Anas Al-Saleh.

3- Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Sheikh Mohammad Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah.

4- Minister of Social Affairs and Labor and Minister of State for Economic Affairs Dr Hind Al-Sabeeh.

5- Minister of Commerce and Industry Khaled Al-Roudhan.

6- Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education Dr Mohammad Al-Fares.

(Note: a decision was later issued to deputize Minister Saleh to chair the council).

* The Supreme Council for Privatization:

1- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah (Chairman).

2- Minister of State for Economic Affairs Dr Hind Al-Sabeeh.

3- Minister of State for Housing Affairs and Minister of State for Utilities Affairs Yasser Abul.

4- Minister of Commerce and Industry Khaled Al-Roudhan.

5- Minister of Oil Essam Al-Marzouq.

(Note: a decision was later issued to deputize Minister Sabeeh to chair the council).

* The Supreme Council for Family Affairs (newly formed):

1- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah (Chairman).

2- Minister of Information Sheikh Salman Al-Humoud Al-Sabah.

3- Minister of Social Affairs and Labor Dr Hind Al-Sabeeh.

4- Minister of Health Dr Jamal Al-Harbi.

5- Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education Dr Mohammad Al-Fares.

6- Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Mohammad Al-Jabri

7- Five experienced persons appointed by the Prime Minister for a three-year renewable term.

(Note: a decision was later issued to deputize Minister Sabeeh to chair the council).

* The Supreme Council for Citizenship Verification:

1- Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Khaled Al-Jarrah Al-Sabah (Chairman).

2- Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Sheikh Mohammad Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah.

3- Minister of Information and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Sheikh Salman Al-Humoud Al-Sabah.

4- Minister of State for National Assembly Affairs Dr Faleh Al-Azb.

5- Secretary General of the Cabinet Abdullatif Al-Roudhan.

6- Deputy Foreign Minister Khaled Al-Jarallah.