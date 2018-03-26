Government issues decisive orders to develop Failaka island

Sheikh Mohammed Al-Yousef named head of agriculture authority

KUWAIT: Ministers dedicated special attention during the cabinet’s weekly session yesterday to the topic of developing Failaka island, instructing competent authorities to take all necessary action to press ahead with renovating it and barring any new transactions or contracts on it. The executives examined a recommendation on the final report of the team tasked with developing Failaka island.

They have decided to charge the department of reclaiming properties for public interest to take the proper measures regarding the irregular private plots on Failaka island and report back to the cabinet in two months.

Furthermore, they have decided to task the ministry of finance to take required legal measures and coordinate with the competent authorities to vacate the plots; contracts of which have expired, and removing any illegal structures. Also in this vein, the Public Authority for Agricultural Affairs and Fish Resources, in coordination with the Environment Public authority and other concerned departments, to take all needed legal and practical measures to remove all enclosures on the island. Identical instructions are to be given as well to Kuwait Municipality.

As to the Ministry of Defense, it will be responsible for demining and clearing the island of lethal ordnance left behind after past wars. The team tasked with developing the island is instructed to pursue all needed and necessary activities for renovating it. The cabinet has stressed no new contracts will be allowed for venture on the island.

The cabinet also approved a bill appointing Sheikh Mohammad Al-Yousef Al-Sabah as Chairman and General Director of the Public Authority for Agricultural Affairs and Fish Resources (PAAAFR). This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Anas Al-Saleh.

The ministers tackled other matters, praising the mission carried out by the parliamentary delegation during the ongoing 138th session of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (in Geneva), particularly with respect of the unscheduled topic on Jerusalem, which came as a new manifestation of support for Arab and Islamic causes-also in line with the unwavering policy bases of which had been placed by His Highness the Amir.

Missile attacks

The cabinet meanwhile reaffirmed Kuwait’s strong condemnation of the ballistic missile attacks on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Sunday. Chairing the government’s meeting at Seif Palace, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah also voiced deep relief that the Saudi Air Defense Forces intercepted the missiles, the Houthi militia launched from Yemen on Saudi Arabia targeting populated areas and innocent people. His Highness the Premier reiterated Kuwait’s utter rejection of these “criminal acts” that threaten regional and international security, minister Saleh said after the meeting. They are incriminated by the international laws, resolutions and covenants. The criminal acts reflect intransigence on the side of the Houthis who insist on undermining, and aborting all opportunities and endeavors for peace, which urges the international community, topped with the UN Security Council, to immediately and seriously move to end these despicable criminal acts, that terrorize peaceful people.

His Highness the Prime Minister reasserted full confidence in Saudi Arabia’s determination and ability to face the “forces of evil and to maintain the security and safety of the (Saudi) people.” His Highness Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak, stressed Kuwait’s solidarity with Saudi Arabia and support to whatever measures Riyadh may take to maintain the Kingdom’s security and stability, embodying the historical well-established relations between both states. His Highness the Premier prayed Allah Almighty to bless Saudi Arabia with everlasting security, stability and prosperity under leadership of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

The cabinet also condemned a recent bomb attack in the Egyptian city of Alexandria that targeted the local security chief, leaving a police officer dead and four others wounded. The ministers also deplored in equal measure an attack in southwestern France last week, in which a gunman opened fire on scores of people, in addition to a suicide bomb attack in the Afghan capital Kabul. The Kuwaiti cabinet emphasized its disapproval of such heinous acts, urging the international community to work as a cohesive unit in the fight against terrorism. – KUNA