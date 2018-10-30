Government in full gear to push forward Failaka Island development project

Municipality tasked to remove obstacles facing island’s development project

KUWAIT: Kuwait government assigned Kuwait Municipality Monday to hastily remove all obstacles facing implementation of Failaka Island development project. The government, chaired by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, instructed Kuwait Municipality and competent authorities to purchase private properties in order to pave way for the development project. The government also approved a request by the National Council for Culture, Art and Letters (NCCAL) to continue with excavation works in historic sites in Failaka for a year, Deputy Premier and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Anas Al-Saleh said in a statement after the cabinet meeting.

Meanwhile, the cabinet assigned Civil Service Commission and the Public Anti-Corruption Authority to study set-up of units attached with Ministers’ offices with the objective of fighting corruption. This was in line with His Highness the Prime Minister’s instructions, as well as his determination to crack down on corruption and pursue the corrupt, said Saleh.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah briefed the cabinet about recent visit by Peter Maurer, President of the International Committee of Red Cross, and his meetings with senior officials. Maurer, said Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled, commended the leading humanitarian role of Kuwait in helping people in need around the globe under leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Saleh also briefed the cabinet about outcome of a recent visit by US Secretary of Treasury Steven Mnuchin and his talks with senior officials over development of trade and investment relations and cooperation. The government approved a KD 900,000 (around $3 million) donation by Al-Essa Medical and Scientific Equipment Company to provide an information system for medical information for Al-Amiri Hospital’s extension building for two years.

On the other hand, the cabinet congratulated Ethiopian President Sahle-Work Zewde on her election and inauguration, wishing her best in luck in leading the African country. It expressed deep sorrow for victims of floods in Jordan, the Indonesian plane crash which killed all people on board and the attack on a Synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, US, and affirmed rejection to all acts of terrorism and violence. – KUNA