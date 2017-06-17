Good Samaritan robbed

KUWAIT: An Indian man stopped to help a young man whose car appeared to have broken down, but was robbed of KD 440 by the youngster. The money was the income of a car rental company that the victim works for, and which he was on his way to deposit in the company’s bank account. The suspect reportedly pulled him out of the car and drove away with it for a short distance, then stopped and ran away on foot. When he came back to his vehicle, the victim discovered that the bag containing the cash was missing. Detectives are working on identifying the suspect to bring him to justice.

Fugitives arrested

A bedoon man who was driving under the influence of drugs nearly caused another vehicle to flip over when he hit it while being chased by police. Hawally detectives were chasing the suspect and his accomplice who are wanted on theft charges in Jahra. A security source said the suspect hit another vehicle with a family inside, so backup was called in and the two were eventually arrested.

Harboring a fugitive

Police who responded to a call about a car accident in Sabah Al-Salem found out that the persons involved include a Jordanian and a Kuwaiti who were under the influence of drugs, accompanied by a girl in her 20s, who was reported missing by her family. The two was arrested and detained on charges of drug use and harboring a missing girl.

Scam

Three Egyptians were arrested for using duplicate civil ID’s of citizens and expats to buy electronics and mobile phones, which original ID holders were asked to pay for. Several Kuwaiti citizens and expats told police that mobile phones and electronic companies as well as car rentals were demanding payments for items they did not buy or rent, according to a security source. He said detectives collected information that led to an Egyptian man who works for a security company and obtains gets replacement cards for KD 200 each.

So an undercover source agreed to buy a card and arrested him red handed. The suspect told authorities about two others, one working for a security company and the other for a company dealing with the Public Authority for Civil Information (PACI), so both were arrested. The suspects were detained and will be referred to concerned authorities.