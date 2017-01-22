Gold price exceeds $1,200

KUWAIT: Gold in the past week’s trades climbed to $1,204 per ounce, buoyed by the declining American dollar against other hard currencies, Sabaek Al- Kuwait said in a report yesterday.

The precious metal continued rising for the fourth consecutive week, posting the highest rise in two months, with forecast the ounce rate might hit the level of $1,250. Gold has capitalized on jitters and uncertainties related to Donald Trump’s takeover of the presidential post in the US, the report said. — KUNA