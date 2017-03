Gold price drops

KUWAIT: Gold price dropped by 2.7 percent, $34, reaching $1,222 per ounce, due to a bullish US dollar and forecast raise of the US interest rate, Sabaek Al-Kuwait for precious minerals company said in a statement yesterday. It forecast the price in the near future to range between $1,225 and 1,245 per ounce and may leap to $1,275 per ounce, in case the US Federal Reserve opted to delay the interest rate hike to June. – KUNA