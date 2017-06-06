Giving back to the community – MAKE KUWAIT GREAT

Each of us can contribute to making Kuwait a better place for all of us to live. In our daily deeds and actions, we can find – if we choose to look – opportunities for improving Kuwait’s environment. From not littering on the streets, to choosing to be kind and helpful to others, each individual here can have a positive impact on the society as a whole. Kuwait Times wants to know what can you do?

Mohammad Rizwan Khan is a 45-year-old Indian national who works as a Store Manager for Ali Alghanim company. He has been working in Kuwait for 19 years, and has one kid. He had the following to say when asked about what he would do to make Kuwait a better place:

“I will never throw garbage on the road or any other public place, even if no one sees me if I do it. I will keep waste items with me until I find a trash bin to throw them. I would also like to stop smoking in public. I have been in this beautiful country for the past 19 years, and love it because I also make my living in this part of the world. Many Kuwaitis are generous; this country is neat and clean; and people here are very cooperative. I thank Kuwait for hosting me here for my work, since it helps my family back in India.”

By Ben Garcia