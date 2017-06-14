Give back to the community – MAKE KUWAIT GREAT

Each of us can contribute to making Kuwait a better place for all of us to live. In our daily deeds and actions, we can find – if we choose to look – opportunities for improving Kuwait’s environment. From not littering on the streets, to choosing to be kind and helpful to others, each individual here can have a positive impact on the society as a whole. Kuwait Times wants to know what can you do?

Mohammad Naif Orabi is a 55-year-old photographer from Aleppo, Syria, and has five children. He had the following to say when asked what would he do to make Kuwait a better place:

“I have worked with the International Committee of the Red Crescent (ICRC) earlier for free, and stayed there for three years. I would like to be of my best service again. I love doing this as it is a means to give back to the community where I live. If you have experienced sharing to the less fortunate people, you will understand the happiness that comes along with the act of volunteering. We can be of assistance in different activities and a blessing to people around us.”

By Ben Garcia