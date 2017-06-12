Girl leaps to death from 14th floor

KUWAIT: A 22-year-old Egyptian girl put an end to her psychological problem by jumping from the 14th floor of a Salmiya building where she lived with her family. Paramedics recovered her body and sent it to the coroner. An investigation was opened into the case.

Drug possession

Jahra police arrested two men and two women under the influence of drugs, and found a mixture of drugs on them. The four were in an abnormal state inside a car parked in front of a restaurant. A security source said the suspects were arrested with shabu (methamphetamine), hashish, and paraphernalia. They were sent to concerned authorities.

Threats

A man who is abroad for treatment threatened and insulted citizens over the phone, so the people that he threatened filed complaints against him at Rawdha police station. Detectives were able to determine his identity and placed his name on the wanted list. – Translated from the Arabic press