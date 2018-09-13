Girl killed in fall from apartment

KUWAIT: An Egyptian girl died after falling from her family’s fifth-floor apartment in Salmiya, said security sources, noting that an investigation is in progress to determine whether it was a case of homicide.

Slanderer jailed

The court of appeals sentenced an Asian to 20 months with labor over charges of slandering and threatening the British ambassador to Kuwait on social media networks. Security sources noted that the man had been initially acquitted by the court of first instance before the public prosecution took the case to the court of appeals, pending a final judgment by the court of cassation.

Arrests made

A Syrian, who had been wanted for involvement in seven fraud cases and a six-year prison sentence, was arrested in Farwaniya. A citizen and an Arab expat were arrested in Saad Al-Abdullah for driving under the influence of drugs. Security sources said that the suspects also had some drugs in the vehicle. A case was filed.

Car thefts

A Sri Lankan restaurant delivery driver reported that someone stole the restaurant’s vehicle when he left it for a few seconds with the engine running outside the restaurant to pick up an order. The driver added that the man, who had been standing outside the restaurant, looked suspicious and acted strangely. A traffic citation was issued against the driver for leaving a vehicle with the engine running despite the interior ministry’s repeated warnings and a search is on for the suspect. Meanwhile, a female citizen reported that someone had broken into her vehicle while it was parked outside a beauty salon in Farwaniya and stolen some valuable possessions and KD 120. – Translated by Kuwait Times from Al-Anbaa/Al-Jarida