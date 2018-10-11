Girl freed from under car dies

KUWAIT: A rescue officer removed a girl who was run over and trapped under a vehicle in Khaldiya. Security sources said the girl was run over while crossing the road, and on arriving at the scene, firemen found the girl was still alive. She was rescued and handed to paramedics, but she died at the hospital.

Blaze guts flat

A fire broke out yesterday in a Hawally building, said security sources, noting that firemen from Salmiya and Hawally rushed to the scene, where they found the fire in a third floor apartment. They immediately evacuated the entire building and dealt with the fire. No casualties were reported amongst the tenants, but three firemen were injured and treated onsite.

Fire meeting

Kuwait Fire Service Directorate acting director Maj Gen Khaled Yousif Al-Terkait opened an EU and GCC regional meeting held at the KFSD headquarters in Kuwait. The opening ceremony was attended by EU’s head of the international cooperation department Oliver Louis, minister of state Olar Olium, KFSD’s deputy director for firefighting Maj Gen Jamal Al-Bulaihees and GCC Regional Secretariat chief Brig Hussein Al-Harthi.

Kuwait-Turkey defense ties

As part of ongoing efforts to cement cooperation between security forces in Kuwait and Turkey, the interior ministry’s assistant undersecretary for border security Maj Gen Salem Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah visited Turkish security commander Maj Gen Abdullah Cojem in Ankara, where both sides discussed means of exchanging expertise and training.