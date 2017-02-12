Ghazali Road closure creates massive traffic snarl

KUWAIT: Traffic congestion across Kuwait reached epic levels yesterday, with some people waiting up to two hours in traffic due to construction works on Ghazali Road. The Traffic Department warned through local media that a detour would be opened along Ghazali Road at the intersection of Jahra Road. Due to the construction, heavy trucks would not be allowed to pass along this stretch between 6 am and 4 pm.

As a result, heavy trucks and other port traffic were forced to find alternative routes in and out of Shuwaikh Industrial area. This led to heavy congestion radiating out from the port, affecting Shuwaikh, Rai and eventually all the surrounding areas, where traffic was brought to a near standstill throughout the rush hours of the day. Even parts of Kuwait City, all the ring roads and traffic heading towards Salmiya, Farwaniya and the airport were impacted.