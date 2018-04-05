Ghanem says Arab world not isolated; AIPU lauds Kuwait

CAIRO: Minimum coordination among the Arabs is crucial and proves that the nation is not isolated, affirmed Kuwait National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem. The speaker, addressing the 27th meeting of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union (AIPU), cited as a tangible example Kuwait’s success during the recent conference of the Inter-Parliamentary Union in enlisting in the agenda an unscheduled topic stipulating support for Jerusalem. States from all continents backed the Kuwaiti proposal to add the Jerusalem issue to the agenda “because we addressed it with a sound and clear language and because our proposal was based on UN references and the international law”, Ghanem said.

The Israeli delegation, during the IPU conference, sought to obstruct the Kuwaiti diplomacy and render the draft resolution on Jerusalem null and void. “The Israeli enemy does not want to mention Jerusalem in our address or curricula and certainly not at the second global political gathering,” he said. “I do not desire to get involved in monotonous rhetoric about unity and integration… I merely call for coordination and harmony in stances…” Ghanem noted. The speaker stressed he will remain an ardent advocate of “anything Arab… in spite of the national deterioration at the economic and social and political levels”.

Meanwhile, Speaker of Egypt’s House of Representatives Ali Abdel Aal yesterday lauded Kuwait’s role in baking Arab issues and hosting of the International Conference for the Reconstruction of Iraq (KICRI). Abdel Aal’s remarks were delivered on his behalf by Saad Al-Jamal, Chairman of the Arab Affairs Council in the Egyptian parliament at the AIPU conference. Iraqi Parliament Speaker Salim Al-Jubouri also expressed sincere gratitude and appreciation of Kuwait and HH the Amir Sheikh Sabah for hosting KICRI and contributing in achieving stability in his country.

Speaker of the House of Representatives of Morocco Al-Habib Al-Maliki commended, in his speech, the success achieved by the “emergency item” that was submitted jointly by Kuwait, UAE, and Bahrain to the agendas of the 138th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Geneva on protecting the legal legitimacy of Jerusalem. – KUNA