Ghanem receives ice hockey team

KUWAIT: National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Ali Al-Ghanem received in his office yesterday Kuwait’s ice hockey team on the occasion of their victory in a Hong Kong international tournament. Ghanem congratulated the team members for their achievements and wished them all the best in future competitions. The members of the team expressed their gratitude for Ghanem’s support, stressing their determination to do more to proudly represent the Kuwaiti flag. – KUNA