Ghanem: Israeli Jewish state law demands strong rebuttal

CAIRO: The Israeli Knesset’s approval of the “Jewish nation-state” law requires a strong Arab rebuttal to save the Palestinian cause from its current dire situation, said Kuwaiti National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem yesterday. Delivering his speech to the 28th session of the Inter-Arab Parliamentary Union, Ghanem affirmed that the Palestinian cause has a geopolitical and security significance, which required utmost attention on part of the Arab countries. He cited HH the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah’s speech at the recently-held Istanbul OIC extraordinary summit, which mainly focused on the Palestinian cause and its importance to regional stability and security.

The top Kuwaiti parliamentarian warned of the serious consequences of ignoring the just cause of the Palestinian people, affirming that if the matter was left unsolved, the issue will have an impact on the Arab world. Ghanem called on his Arab brethren to rise above the feelings of loss and desperation, focusing all needed efforts to resolve the dilemmas threatening the Palestinian cause. The Israeli aggressors are keen on pushing Arabs towards mental and moral defeat; however, this should be countered with solidarity and a firm stance to foil Israel’s attempts at Arab and Islamic disunity, said Ghanem. He affirmed that Kuwait, along with all Arab and Islamic nations, would find a way to resolve the Palestinian cause once and for all to ensure justice will prevail.

Ghanem later said the vast majority of the global community believes in the righteousness of the Palestinian cause. Speaking to KUNA after the conclusion of the extraordinary session, he said that the meeting was held upon a request by the Kuwaiti parliament in a clear act of solidarity with the Palestinian people. The session reflected a strong Arab stance against Israel’s inhumane actions, indicated Ghanem, who stressed that it was important for the international community to hold the Israelis accountable for the violations committed against the Palestinians. Ghanem thanked all those who participated in the meeting, hoping that the message, which was sent to the world, was clear and direct.

Three Kuwaiti MPs also urged the international community to take decisive action over “Israel’s perpetual atrocities against the Palestinian people.” “We need an appropriate and responsive action that addresses the reality on the ground,” MP Abdullah Abul told KUNA yesterday. Abul emphasized that “Israel’s transgressions should cease immediately,” saying that Arab states would continue to stand by the Palestinians until their aspirations for statehood ultimately turn into reality. Another Kuwaiti lawmaker, Ali Al-Deqbasi, said that his country is “honored to be at the forefront of Arab nations to have supported the Palestinians”. He added that the gathering, requested by Ghanem, represents a “stand against the violent crimes Israel has committed against the Palestinian people”.

Similarly, MP Ouda Al-Ruwaei urged the entire Arab region to work as a cohesive unit on a much larger scale in order to protect the rights of the Palestinian people. Ruwaei echoed HH the Amir’s remarks in Istanbul, in which he referred to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict as a perennial concern. An unprecedented degree of outrage has swept over the wider Arab region in the wake of recent developments in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, including the US’ recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. More recently, the Israeli parliament adopted a “Jewish-nation state” law declaring that only Jews have the right of self-determination in the country, drawing the ire of the Palestinians and many Arab nations who have described it as explicitly racist. – KUNA