Ghanem calls for emergency AIPU session on Al-Aqsa Mosque

KUWAIT: National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem received at his office yesterday the Mexican Ambassador to Kuwait Miguel Angel Isidro. MP Nayef Al-Merdas Al-Ajmi attended the meeting.

Separately, Ghanem has called for an emergency session for the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union (AIPU) on the ongoing escalation in Jerusalem, and the Israeli violation of Al-Aqsa Mosque sanctity. Ghanem made the call in a letter to AIPU President Habib El Malki, who is also Speaker of the Moroccan House of Representatives.

Due to the continued violations by the Israeli occupying forces at Al-Aqsa Mosque, preventing Palestinian’s from entering the site to perform prayers, Ghanem asked for an emergency meeting of the AIPU in Morocco or at the Arab League the headquarters in Cairo “as soon as possible,” the letter reads.

The session aims to discuss the hazardous escalating situation in Jerusalem, and to agree on political, diplomatic and popular moves on the Arab, Islamic, continental and international levels to strongly press the occupation authorities to stop their unjust practices that run against all international and human laws and norms, Ghanem noted. – KUNA