Germany backs Kuwait in attempt to quell Gulf row

BERLIN: Germany supports His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah’s efforts as the main mediator in the Gulf crisis, Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on yesterday. Speaking via telephone with his Bahraini counterpart Sheikh Khaled bin Ahmad prior to embarking on a tour of the Gulf region, which will take him to Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar and Kuwait, Gabriel said that his country firmly supports Kuwait as it seeks to resolve a Gulf row. The German Foreign Minister’s visit to the Gulf will precede a meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain and Egypt due tomorrow in Cairo, to decide the next course of action to put an end to the Gulf crisis. – KUNA