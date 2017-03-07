GCC Traffic Week kicks off next week

KUWAIT: Acting Assistant Undersecretary for Traffic Affairs Major General Fahad Al-Shuwaie said the GCC Traffic Week to be launched next week under the slogan shows solidarity and integration between Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member countries and proves that traffic cooperation between them had gone a long way. The week, held under the slogan ‘life is precious,’ starts next Sunday with a ceremony to raise GCC states’ flags at the Police Officers Club. Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Khaled Al-Jarrah Al-Sabah gave instructions to ensure the success of this week, Shuwaie said.

Separately, director of Public Relations and Information at Kuwait Fire Services Directorate (KFSD) Colonel Khalil Al-Amir said the ‘Fifteenth Fireman’s Day’ will be held under the patronage of State Minister for Cabinet Affairs and Acting Information Minister Sheikh Mohammad Al-Abdallah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, and that during the period between the 9th and 11th of March. The event is considered special for fireman in the country, he said, adding that the festival comes in continuation of Kuwait’s national holidays.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun