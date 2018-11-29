GCC railway project will bolster economic sector: Services Minister

27 million people transported in GCC region in 2017

KUWAIT: The continuation of the GCC railway project will lead to the bolstering of Gulf economic ties, said minister of State for Housing and Minister of State for Services Jenan Boushehri yesterday. At the opening of the 21st GCC transportation meeting, minister Boushehri said that Kuwait was keen on bolstering cooperation with other Gulf States, which in return would contribute to the success of Vision 2035 of her country.

Within the aviation domain, Kuwait Airways took a step in the right direction via the opening of the Terminal 4 (T4) building, said Minister Boushehri who indicated that this sector would help transform Kuwait into an regional and international hub for commerce and economy. There remain huge challenges ahead of the Kuwaiti ambition for progress and development, said the minister, indicating that with a solemn effort and cooperation amongst Kuwaitis and Gulf brethren, advancement would reach every corner of the region.

Back to the joint GCC railway project, Minister Boushehri said that the meeting would focus on this integral project for the development of transportation in the region, affirming that the railway would be linked to other modes of transportation whether it was on land or sea. Meanwhile, Assistant at the GCC Secretariat Khalifa Al-Ebri said that solid data had shown that 27 million people were transported in the region back in 2017. He indicated that this huge number signified the importance of coming up with plans for developing transportation in the region and linking it to the world. Ebri hoped that the meeting today would come up with resolutions geared toward the benefit of the GCC countries.

Earlier yesterday, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received the ministers and officials who took part in the 21st GCC transportation meeting in Kuwait, in the presence of Minister Boushehri. – KUNA