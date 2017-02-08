Funeral fees from expats discussed

KUWAIT: Municipal Council member Dr Hassan Kamal announced that he supports the idea of collecting fees from expatriates for funeral services in Kuwait, which are currently free of charge. He said that the fee’s amount would be ‘nominal’ while the returns would be used to improve graveyards and the quality of funeral services in general. He also suggested having a valid residency visa as a requirement for funeral services for foreigners. – Al-Rai

300,000 visas issued in Feb

KUWAIT: More than 300,000 visit visas were issued for the month of February, an Interior Ministry source said. They include tourist, family and electronic visas, including ones issued for guests to attend cultural events to be held during Kuwait’s national celebrations later this month, the source added. – Al-Rai

Bedoons’ passports suspended

KUWAIT: The Interior Ministry’s Assistant Undersecretary for Citizenship and Passports Affairs Major General Sheikh Mazen Al-Jarrah Al-Sabah gave orders to suspend issuing temporary Kuwaiti visas for bedoons (stateless) for two months, and that in order to give enough time for the General Department of Citizenships and Passports to deliver electronic passports to Kuwaitis; a process that begins in mid-February. – Al-Jarida