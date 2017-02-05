Fugitives arrested in Fintas, Mahboula

KUWAIT: Two citizens were arrested in Fintas with drugs, said security sources, after checking on the suspects, one of them was also discovered to be wanted by authorities over five different cases, while the other was found to be wanted for a financial claim to a local telecom company.

Meanwhile, another citizen was arrested in Mahboula and discovered to be wanted in four different cases including a financial claim to a local telecom company and to serve a year in jail for assault. Separately, the Interior Ministry’s relations and security media department announced that the Ministry of Electricity and Water will disconnect power supply at Ardhiya Service Center in block 4 from 8:00 am to 11:00 am this morning to conduct some maintenance works.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun