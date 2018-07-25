Frozen chicken unfit for consumption found at subsidized food centers

Coordination to issue passports for to bedoon pilgrims

KUWAIT: The Public Authority for Food and Nutrition announced that frozen chicken at Kaifan and Khaitan co-op societies’ supplies branches for subsidized food are not safe for human consumption. The authority’s deputy director for inspection and control Dr Amal Al-Rashdan said samples of the frozen chicken in supplies branches in various governorates had been tested and that initial results showed that those from Khaitan and Kaifan are unsuitable for consumption. Rashdan added that proper measures had been taken to confiscate and destroy the chicken pending taking further legal actions.

Amiri Hospital

Site manager of Amiri Hospital expansion project Rawan Al-Hayyan said the project will add 314 beds, 29 cardiology intensive care beds and 30 ICU beds to the hospital. Hayyan added that developing various hospitals and clinics currently underway will cost KD 1 billion and explained that the Amiri Hospital expansion project covers a total area of 13,045 sq m, including parking areas for 600 vehicles, latest medical equipment and patient rooms with sea views, at a total cost of KD 98 million.

Job applications

Kuwait Ports Authority’s deputy director for administrative, financial and Doha affairs and the authority’s official spokesperson Yahya Abdal said the authority received many job applications, adding 1,407 of the applicants – who matched the conditions – had been contacted by SMS to determine further dates for them to undergo the tests needed. Abdal added that applicants who did not meet the conditions were also contacted and given a maximum 15-day period to file any complaints at the port’s headquarters in Shuwaikh.

Bedoon pilgrims

A delegation from the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs is due to leave for Saudi Arabia this week to follow up the final touches in preparation for the hajj season before the official hajj mission and various Kuwaiti convoys reach Saudi territory. The ministry also finished arrangements for bedoons’ hajj after closing their registration, said informed sources, adding that the ministry is currently coordinating with the Interior Ministry to issue passports to bedoons approved for hajj this year.

