Free plane tickets to Irma affected Kuwaiti patients

KUWAIT: The Ministry of Health has authorized its bureau in Washington to offer Kuwaiti patients displaced by Hurricane Irma free flight tickets to return to the hospitals where they were being treated.

As per instructions from Minister of Health Dr Jamal Al-Harbi, all Kuwaiti patients who have had their treatment disrupted by Irma would be back in hospital by Friday, read a statement issued by the ministry yesterday.

Meanwhile, the statement noted that those who choose to return using their personal vehicles can book for their accommodation at a cost of $200. The statement added that the patients will be compensated by the bureau upon providing their vouchers. — KUNA