Four top Interior Ministry officials retired

KUWAIT: Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Mohammad Al-Khaled Al-Sabah issued decisions to retire Major General Mahmoud Al-Tabbakh, Major General Abdullah Al-Ali, Brig Abdelrahman Al-Suhail and Major General Faisal Al-Seneen. The decision included the promotion of the major generals to lieutenant generals and the brigadier to major general.

Price control

Ministry of Social Affairs and Labor’s Undersecretary Matar Al-Mutairi said inspection teams have been formed in all governorates to follow and monitor prices in cooperatives and submit regular reports on the results in order to take legal action. Mutairi said this step comes in implementation of the Cabinet decision asking social affairs and commerce ministries to check prices to make sure that the gasoline price hike will not be used to increase other prices by some businesses.

Reduced rents

Official spokesman of Public Authority for Housing Welfare Ibrahim Al-Nashi said West Abdullah al-Mubarak project, which includes 5,201 lots, is one of the biggest residential areas built by PAHW, adding that most residents will build three floors that includes at least two flats in each plot, which will add nearly 15,000 flats in the market, and this will reduce rents in the country. Nashi said the distribution mechanism of building permits are linked to the municipality, adding that the PAHW is interested in the actual date of completion, preceded by coordination with the Ministry of Electricity and Water, besides contacts with the Kuwait Credit Bank in order to get real estate loans, which will be in November.

By A Saleh and Meshaal Al-Enezi