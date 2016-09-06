Four Syrians arrested for mugging in Jleeb

KUWAIT: A statement by the Interior Ministry’s Relations and Security Information Department said criminal detectives arrested a Syrian gang that robbed people in Jleeb Al-Shuyiukh. The statement said many complaints were received from expats in Jleeb Al-Shuyiukh about being robbed of their money and their phones by unidentified persons. Detectives who took over the case noticed a man hiding between cars in an open area, so he was stopped and questioned. He confessed that he along with three others stop expats returning from work and rob them at knifepoint. The four arrested are Syrians, and were sent to concerned authorities.

Man dead, 5 hurt in Second Ring Road worksite accident

A 28-year-old citizen was killed and five laborers hurt when a car plowed through them at a worksite on Second Ring Road. Police are making sure if the company had taken the necessary safety measures for workers and road users. The workers were slightly injured, while a quantity of steel fell on the citizen’s car. Separately, a security source said an image circulating on social media yesterday showing a man that appears to be dead is that of an Arab shepherd who was killed by a landmine. The source said there is no foul play involved. In another case, a 36-year-old Kuwaiti citizen drowned in a house swimming pool. His brother had rushed him to Adan Hospital.

Youngster stabbed

A bedoon told Taima police his son was stabbed, and gave them a medical report stating that the victim is in shock and his general condition is bad. He said the suspect is also a bedoon and there were others with him.

Warehouse fire

Kuwait Fire Service Directorate’s (KFSD) Public Relations and Information Department said that six fire centers in addition to the National Guard fire center put out a blaze in a warehouse of the supermarket of the National Guard at Samoud Camp. Responding to a call, industrial Shuwaikh, Ardiya, Capital, Salmiya, Subhan and backup centers in addition to the National Guard fire center fought the fire. The fire was put out and no injuries were reported. Separately, fire broke out in a vehicle in Salmiya, prompting Salmiya fire center to respond. The fire was put out, and no injuries were reported. An investigation was opened to reveal the causes of the fire.

Municipality campaign

Capital Municipality’s public cleanliness and road occupancy department carried out a campaign in Bneid Al-Gar and Jaber Al-Ahmad, resulting in removing 54 abandoned cars and two mobile grocery shops. The public relations department said it will continue such campaigns through concerned departments. The mobile groceries were removed from Jaber Al-Ahmad.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun