Four injured in Rumaithiya house blaze

KUWAIT: A mother, her two daughters and their housemaid were injured in a fire in their Rumaithiya house. Firemen from Bidaa and Salmiya fire stations rushed to the scene in response to an emergency call, evacuated the place and put out the fire. Investigations are underway to determine the exact cause of the blaze.

Meanwhile, firemen from the Farwaniya, Jleeb, Subhan, Capital and backup fire stations rushed to a scene where a fire was reported in a building’s basement in which carpets and furniture were stored in Dajeej. Firemen found several violations, and controlled the successfully put out the blaze.

Fuel theft

Capital detectives arrested a Syrian man who stole diesel and sold it to farms in Wafra and to guards in buildings under construction in Sabah Al-Ahmad. A security source said a citizen working in a communications company told Jaber Al-Ahmad police that 3,500 liters of diesel were stolen from various locations belonging to the company at different times. Detectives who worked on the case noticed a tanker near one of the sites, so the driver was arrested with 3,500 liters of diesel in his tanker. When asked where it was from, he confessed to stealing it, adding that he had done this three times previously.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun and Agencies