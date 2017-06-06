Four hurt in Sixth Ring Road crash

KUWAIT: Three Egyptians and an Indian were rushed to Jahra Hospital with various injuries they sustained when their vehicles collided along the Sixth Ring Road. A case was filed to determine the the causes of the accident.

Blackmail

A citizen reported that a girl he knew and a lawyer representing her were blackmailing him and threatening to file a case accusing him of raping the girl unless he gave them KD 12,000. The man added that he realized what was happening when he insisted that he meets the girl in a cafe to smoke shisha, where the lawyer agreed to reduce the sum they demanded. A case was filed and the girl and her lawyer are being summoned.

Robbery

A GCC national doing time at the Central Jail is facing extra charges of robbery after he stole a surveillance camera from a solitary confinement cell to express his protest for being kept there for some time.

Suicide attempt

Another inmate, a citizen, was found bleeding after he slashed his wrists to commit suicide, said security sources, noting that the inmate was doing time for drug-related charges. He was rushed to Farwaniya Hospital for treatment.

Missing jewelry

An Egyptian woman reported that jewelry worth KD 3,000 were missing from her house. She said she suspected five of her neighbors who had been visiting her at various times of the day. A case was filed and further investigations are in progress.

Accident

An Egyptian construction worker fell from the first floor of an under-construction building in Rumaithiya and broke his pelvis. The man was rushed to hospital for treatment and a case was filed pending investigations to find whether a crime was involved.

Fake cop arrested

A citizen was arrested for impersonating a police detective and using a blue flasher like the ones used by police investigators on his vehicle. Security sources said the suspect was driving out of Nuzha co-op’s parking lot when he drove past a police patrol that checked up about him. On finding that the vehicle was a civilian one, detectives arrested the fake police agent. A case was filed and further investigations are in progress. Meanwhile, a citizen wanted for a nine-year prison sentence was arrested in Qiarawan.

Kidnap

A citizen reported that a bedoon abducted his 14-year-old son and threatened to harm him unless he repairs the damage he had caused when he collided his father’s vehicle with the man’s car. A case was filed. – Translated from the Arabic press