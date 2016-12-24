Four Filipinas arrested for selling pork

KUWAIT: Criminal detectives prevented four Filipinas from selling pork they said they bought from an American man thinking it was lamb meat, according to their statements. Tips were received about the four in Mahboula selling pork, which is banned in Kuwait. An undercover Filipino agent made an agreement to buy KD 120 worth of pork, and the four were arrested red-handed. The arrested women told police about the other three women who were also selling pork on the occasion of New Year.

Fatal crash A traffic accident on Fahaheel Road claimed the life of an Egyptian man and injured another, who was taken to Adan Hospital.

Suffocation A guard at a Khairan chalet died from suffocation after he left a charcoal heater burning in the room and went to sleep. A security source said the chalet owner called police and told them the guard was not responding. Police went to the chalet and broke open the door to find the 38-year-old Indian man dead.

Drug abuse A 24-year-old citizen and a 42-year-old Pakistani fell asleep in a car after smoking a hashish joint, and woke up as police were arresting them. They had hashish and two extra joints on them. The citizen was also found wanted on a civil case.

Fugitive nabbed Police spotted a car being driven at a high speed late at night near Salwa, so the motorist was chased and stopped. He was found wanted over two financial cases. A policeman then noticed he was trying to hide a bag under the seat. They found 22 Tramadol tablets in it, a Taser and a knuckleduster. —Al-Rai