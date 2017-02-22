Foul play suspected in Egyptian man’s death

KUWAIT: The body of an Egyptian man was sent to the coroner amid suspicions of foul play. A security source received a call about the death of a man in Maidan Hawally, so police and paramedics went to the scene. Forensics men who examined the body confirmed foul play was involved. Hawally detectives are investigating.

Drug users arrested

Police arrested four drugs users including a girl in Salmiya. They found 37 illicit tablets and six envelopes suspected of containing drugs, along with drug paraphernalia. A police patrol in Salmiya stopped the car the four suspects were in, and found they were not in a normal condition. The drugs were found during a search. The suspects and drugs were sent to concerned authorities.

Drunkards caught

Two drunk citizens were arrested, and one of them was found wanted on a kidnapping case. Southern roads security men noticed a car being driven erratically, so it was stopped, and the driver and his passenger were found to be inebriated. The passenger was also found wanted in a kidnapping case. Both men were arrested and charged with drunkenness.

Citizen stabbed

A citizen was stabbed by a friend in Ali Sabah Al-Salem. Police responded to a call about the fight, and they found that the citizen was stabbed twice. He was rushed to Adan Hospital, while the suspect fled the scene.

Indecent gesture

A citizen accused the driver of a luxury car of making an indecent gesture towards him during a traffic dispute. The citizen told Rumaithiya police that he had a traffic dispute with another motorist, who made the indecent gesture and endangered his life. Police are looking for the suspect. – Translated from the Arabic press