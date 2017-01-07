Foul meat found in Shuwaikh warehouse

KUWAIT: Ministry of Commerce and Industry inspectors managed to seize 4,500 tons of meat unfit for human consumption, which were found inside a company’s warehouse in Shuwaikh. The meats were about to be distributed to various restaurants and central markets, said Eid Al-Rasheedi, the ministry’s Assistant Undersecretary for Commercial Control and Consumer Protection. “After sending samples to Ministry of Health’s labs, tests showed that the meat was unfit for human consumption,” Rasheedi said.

By Meshaal Al-Enezi