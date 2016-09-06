Former Chief Justice drops charges against Barrak

KUWAIT: Former Chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council Chancellor Faisal Al-Mershed yesterday dropped defamation charges he had pressed against former MP Musallam Al-Barrak, said informed judicial sources, noting that the misdemeanor court had set a hearing to pass its sentence in the case on Oct 3. Barrak is already serving a two-year in jail sentence for insulting His Highness the Amir.

Shops’ licenses

A court yesterday issued a final decision rejecting a case filed by citizens living in Bida’a demanding withdrawing licenses and stop building restaurants and commercial cafes near their houses in the area because of the disturbance those places’ customers cause.

Bedoons’ children

Some Ministry of Education’s educational zones have violated a ministerial decision to accept the children and grandchildren of bedoon military personnel who had worked for the ministries of defense and interior, said informed sources. The sources added that the rejection was over not presenting a letter from the social security, which many applicants tried to get but found no records for their fathers there. The sources also noted Education Minister Bader Al-Essa has received many complaints in this regard and promised to look into them.

Two schools

Municipal Council member and chairman of Farwaniya committee Nayef Al-Sour strongly hailed the minister of education’s decision on offering two tenders for bidding to build two intermediate schools in Sabah Al-Nasser at a total cost of KD 7.5 million. Sour stressed that the decision was made as a result of previous demands and that the area still needs more schools.

Manipulation

Chairman of Kuwait Farmers Federation (KFF) Hadi Hajed Al-Watri urged Minister of Social Affairs and Labor and Minister of State for Planning and Development Hind Al-Subaih to stop what he described as the manpower authority director’s manipulation of sentences passed by Kuwaiti courts concerning empowering the current KFF board of directors to run the federation. “All parties should respect law sentences,” he stressed, urging Subaih to have the manpower authority director stop interfering in KFF’s current board of directors’ work and refer the matter to the fatwa and legislation authority.

Retirement

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation’s director Fawwaz Al-Farah said that he has filed a request to retire after long years of service, to be effective by the beginning of October.

By Meshaal Al-Enezi