Forged ‘medical’ certificates

KUWAIT: Residency detectives have arrested three Asians for forging ‘medical’ certificates and residency permits. The suspects sell the forged certificates to residency law violators. The three suspects confessed to their charges.

Fake doctor arrested

Policemen have arrested an expat who claimed to be a doctor. The expat confessed to carrying out medical examinations and collecting money from ‘patients’. The man was found to be a cleaner in a hospital. He has been sent to concerned authorities.

Iftar for inmates

Directorate General of Reform Departments held a mass iftar for inmates of both genders. The event was held in the presence of Director General of Reform Department Brig Adel Al-Ibraim. The aim is to promote social interaction between inmates and to boost confidence among them. The event was held in cooperation with Kuwait Red Crescent Society.

Inspection campaign

Kuwait Municipality Hawally branch has carried out an inspection campaign on shops, restaurants and other properties. This coincided with the media campaign by Municipality Public Relations under the slogan ‘Your Health Is A Trust’. The campaign resulted in the closure of three cafes, restaurant and supermarket. 236 kilograms of food stuff were also destroyed.

Fire warning

Director of Fire Department Public Relations and Information Colonel Khalil Al-Amir has warned against an increase in fire accidents which have been noticed recently amid increase in temperature. He urged people to monitor their air conditioners and other electrical appliances. Air conditioner thermostat should be set at 25 degree Celsius or 75 degree Fahrenheit, which is most suitable for rationalizing power consumption.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun