Forged degrees’ suspect sentenced to five years in jail

KUWAIT: The criminal court yesterday sentenced an Egyptian man, who works for the Ministry of Higher Education and is identified as the prime suspect in a university degrees’ forgery case, and another accomplice to five years in jail. The court also sentenced a citizen who had his degree forged and used it in applying to a public prosecutor job to five years in jail as well.

Notably, the Ministry of Higher Education had announced on July 18, 2018 that they discovered a number of fake university degrees issued in an Arab country, noting that they arrested an expat working for the ministry involved in the matter.

34 street vendors arrested

A joint inspection committee yesterday launched an inspection campaign in Kabd, which resulted in arresting 34 street vendors, said the Public Authority for Manpower’s official spokesperson Aseel Al-Mezyad said, noting that 21 of the suspects were in violation of the private sector residency laws, while 13 were absconding domestic helpers. “All suspects were referred to relevant authorities,” Mezyad added, noting that the authority receives complaints about peddlers and beggars on a 24/7 basis on its hotline number 66626716, as well as on its social media accounts. The joint inspection committee comprises members from the from the Public Authority for Manpower and Ministry of Interior.

By Meshaal Al-Enezi