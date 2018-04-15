‘Foreign object’ report a false alarm

KUWAIT: The emergency 112 hotline’s central operations room received a call about a foreign object found in an open area in Mangaf. Authorities who went to the site discovered that the object was an alarm clock and posed no danger.

Inspection

The inspection team at the Qasoor department of the Public Authority for Food and Nutrition inspected several restaurants and cafes in Aswaq Al-Qurain and issued 16 citations.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun and Meshaal Al-Enezi