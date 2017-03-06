Foreign Ministry seeks to promote Kuwait’s human rights’ status

KUWAIT: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs diligently seeks to promote the State of Kuwait’s significant regional and international status in the field of human rights, said Ambassador Nasser Al-Sebeeh, the Assistant Foreign Minister for Development and International Cooperation, yesterday.

Addressing a workshop themed ‘national plan for implementing recommendations of international human rights’ mechanisms,’ Ambassador Sebeeh said that the UN’s honoring of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah as the humanitarian leader and Kuwait as the humanitarian center “place enormous responsibilities on our shoulders at various levels.”

The workshop is held within framework of the permanent committee, affiliated to implementation of the five-year development plan and the foreign ministry’s programs for boosting Kuwait’s role at the human rights’ levels.

It aims at working out a national strategy for implementing the State recommendations related to human rights. This approach, he explained, aims at showing Kuwait’s commitments to following up on the relevant recommendations.

Ambassador Sebeeh lauded the cooperation with international human rights agencies, namely the Higher Commissioner for Human Rights (HCHR), underscoring the successful visit to the country by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Zeid Bin Ra’ad, in February-designed to promote the mutual cooperation further. – KUNA