Foreign Minister, US Sec. of State discuss ways to resolve Gulf crisis

KUWAIT: Acting Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, in the presence of Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs and acting Information Minister Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al- Sabah yesterday received at Bayan Palace US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

The two sides discussed efforts exerted to resolve the Gulf crisis and the results of Tillerson’s tour in the region. Tillerson reiterated and emphasized the importance of Kuwait’s mediation efforts and his country’s full support of efforts exerted by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to resolve the crisis.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Foreign Minister Khaled Al- Jarallah, Assistant fForeign Minister for the First Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister’s Office, Ambassador Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al- Sabah in addition to other senior officials. Tillerson later traveled to Doha where he met with Qatar’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani and Kuwait’s State Minister for Cabinet Affairs and Acting Information Minister Sheikh Mohammad Al-Abdallah Al-Sabah for tripartite talks on resolving the crisis.

The meeting, which discussed the crisis amid Kuwaiti and international efforts to mediate a solution, was held in the attendance of the Wmir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani. Yesterday’s talks come after Tillerson met his counterparts from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt in Jeddah in a bid to defuse tensions between that Arab quartet and Qatar.— KUNA