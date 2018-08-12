Foreign Minister receives IOM chief

KUWAIT: Kuwaiti Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah yesterday received the visiting Director General of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) William Swing. The meeting covered the IOM’s humanitarian activities and projects aiming to help migrants who are affected by the conflicts and crisis in the Middle East. Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled praised the IOM’s close cooperation, and its relation with Kuwait, reiterating Kuwait’s commitment to strengthening this relationship to achieve noble humanitarian goals.

The Director General of the IOM expressed gratitude towards Kuwait’s role in the field of humanitarian work around the world and its support for projects and programs of the organization. The meeting included a number of diplomats and four ministry officials. The Kuwaiti delegation to the meeting included Assistant Foreign Minister for the Deputy Foreign Minister’s office Ambassador Ayham Al-Omar, Deputy Assistant Foreign Minister for the Foreign Minister’s Bureau Affairs Ambassador Saleh Al-Loghani, Acting Assistant Foreign Minister for International Organizations Mohammad Al-Mutairi and several other senior ministry officials. – KUNA