Foreign Minister meets outgoing Belgian Envoy

Interior Minister calls for vigilance in last days of Ramadan

KUWAIT: Kuwaiti First Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah yesterday received outgoing Belgian Ambassador to Kuwait Andy Detaille. During the meeting, Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled lauded the Belgian diplomat’s efforts to promote and consolidate relations between both friendly countries. Several senior officials of the Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs were present at the meeting.

Separately, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Mohammad Al-Khaled Al-Sabah met yesterday with Chairman of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) Sheikh Salman Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, as talks centered on efforts to improve coordination between both sides. The discussions between both officials also included the progress on plans to refurbish the buildings of Kuwait International Airport, noted a statement by the Ministry of Defense. The meeting, which was attended by senior military officials, was part of efforts to bring the country’s civil and military institutions closer together.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Mohammad Al-Khaled held a meeting on Monday with the Commander of the US Marine Battalion General Robert Neller. The Ministry of Defense said in a statement that the discussions dealt with means of boosting mutual military cooperation between the two states. The US is a close ally of the State of Kuwait. It led an international coalition in 1991 to liberate the country from the Iraqi invasion.

In other news, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Khaled Jarrah Al-Sabah on Monday instructed security bodies to take all precautionary measures to keep people safe during the last days of the holy fasting month of Ramadan. In a press statement following Sheikh Khaled’s visit to Mubarak Al-Kabeer Security Directorate and meeting with the directorate’s leaders and staff, the Interior Ministry said that the minister has stressed that these measures should be part of a comprehensive plan to guarantee people safety.

He also lauded the outstanding performance of the Pubic Security Department personnel and urged more vigilance from all sectors. He called on nationals and residents to cooperate with security bodies to achieve the highest level of security and safety for the country and people. The minister expressed appreciation of the political leadership’s unlimited support to the Ministry of Interior. – KUNA