Foreign Minister hails ‘deep, solid’ relations with Qatar

Defense Minister congratulates his Qatari counterpart

KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah termed as ‘deep and solid’ the relations with Qatar. Speaking to reporters during a reception held by the Qatari Embassy on Monday to mark the country’s national day, Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled said that the “big achievements in Qatar and the development of infrastructure all the way to the 2022 World Cup are a source of appreciation that makes us happy.” He hoped Qatar would enjoy security, stability and sustainable development.

His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah congratulated the Qatari leadership and people for this national occasion. Deputy Foreign Minister Khaled Al-Jarallah also congratulated the Qatari people and said he was looking forward to witnessing further accomplishments in Qatar. Qatari Ambassador to Kuwait Bandar Al-Attiyah said he was honored to serve in Kuwait, and praised His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah for advocating the security and stability of the Gulf region.

Meanwhile, Kuwaiti First Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah yesterday sent a cable of congratulations to Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs Dr Khalid bin Mohamed Al-Attiyah on National Day. Sheikh Nasser praised the deep-rooted relations between the two countries, wishing progress and prosperity for Qatar, said defense ministry in a statement. It added that Sheikh Nasser also sent a similar cable to Minister of State for Defense Affairs, Major General Hamad bin Ali Al-Attiyah. – KUNA