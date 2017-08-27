Food safety remains a major concern

KUWAIT: Food safety is a major concern among citizens, especially with the recent discovery of tons of expired food unfit for human consumption. Despite destruction of more than 50 tons of damaged food in three provinces by Kuwait Municipality, many citizens believe that the municipality’s violations are no longer a deterrent for selling expired food products.

In this regard, the municipality’s inspection teams have been carrying out round-the-clock inspection campaigns in all six governorates nationwide to ensure food safety and validity, and worked to apprehend those who are engaged in illegal trades.

Although Kuwait government is attempting to improve the safety of the food supply, the occurrence of foodborne illness remains a significant health issue in the country. Moreover, Kuwait Municipality has recently launched a three-month inspection campaign titled “With Your Cooperation, We Make It Beautiful” with the aim of improving public cleanliness in the governorates and tighten controls on street hawkers, illegal advertisements, violation of cleaning companies and encroachments on state properties. – KUNA