Food Bank to support over 5,700 families: Al-Kharafi

Kuwait Food Bank announces charitable activities

KUWAIT: The Kuwaiti Food Bank announced in a press conference its program of charitable activities for 2017. During the press conference, Bader Nasser Al-Kharafi, Vice Chairman of the bank’s Board of Directors, said that the bank aims to providing the needy inside Kuwait with food and to spread awareness about the importance of reducing food waste. He added that the idea of the bank was inspired by similar ideas already implemented in other Arabic and Islamic countries. It is a charity project with the goal of ensuring that all members of society have access to nutritious food.

Kharafi revealed that the bank will distribute food coupons worth KD 25 for every family in need -covered by the program. They can use the coupon to obtain basic foodstuffs. He noted that the project will support 5,700 families in Kuwait. He also noted a second project, which the bank is currently developing, will distribute water to workers and pedestrians especially during the summer in Kuwait.

Kharafi also highlighted that the Kuwait Food Bank is working on developing an important third project – to provide job training for breadwinners to prepare them for the Kuwait job market. Deputy Chairman of the Board Meshal Al-Ansari thanked Al-Kharafi for the charitable initiative and welcomed its establishment in 2016. Al-Ansari noted that the bank will provide iftar feasts for lower income fasters during the upcoming Ramadan and will provide sacrificial sheep to families in need during the Eid.

The Kuwait Food Bank will accept zakat and donations to cover the cost of its charitable activities. Ansari also mentioned that the bank would provide care for orphans in Kuwait and help through donations of electrical appliances for families in need. Ansari mentioned that the aim of the food bank is to spread awareness in society about the importance of healthy food and nutrition and food security and the blessing of food from Allah.

The press conference, held in Kuwait City, was attended by civil society organizations, representatives from the media and other interested parties. The Kuwait Food Bank works in cooperation with local and international organizations to provide support for needy families in Kuwait. The Kuwait Food Bank will set up a booth at 360 Mall to receive donations, noted Salem Al-Hamar. The booth will be set up from 23 March until 25 March. A similar booth will be set up in the Avenues mall from 30 March until 1 April, 2017.

Prominent Kuwaiti businessman Bader Al-Kharafi established the Kuwait Food Bank in order to reduce food waste and help families in need by providing them with basic foodstuffs and other items. And it aims to become a leader in charitable works both locally and regionally.